Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ATCO (ACLLF)

4/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – ATCO was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/20/2021 – ATCO had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $34.35 on Monday. ATCO Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

