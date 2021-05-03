Brokers Issue Forecasts for Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unilever in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL opened at $58.72 on Monday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

