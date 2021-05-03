WesBanco, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

