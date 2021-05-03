Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.94.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

