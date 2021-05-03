Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

