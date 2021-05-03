Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $44.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.07 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $35.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $175.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.81 million to $179.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $181.38 million, with estimates ranging from $173.67 million to $189.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 4,550 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

