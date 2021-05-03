L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $115.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.47 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

