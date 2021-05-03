Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF opened at $172.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $139.00 and a twelve month high of $178.00.

Bâloise Company Profile

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

