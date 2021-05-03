Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

EAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

