Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

NYSE TS opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

