Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported decent first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas. Also signs of improvement is being noticed in its destination business. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days.”

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.