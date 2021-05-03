Raymond James Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $147.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

EQGPF stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

