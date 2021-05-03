Zacks: Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 10,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $419,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $173.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

