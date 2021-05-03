Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

