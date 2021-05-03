SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

