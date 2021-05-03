Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,464,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,489,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,194 shares of company stock worth $16,216,452. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

