Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.