MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Get MediWound alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.