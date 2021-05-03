Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $317.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

