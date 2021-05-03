CONSOL Energy (CEIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $324.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.94.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.