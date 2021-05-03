United Fire Group (UFCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

