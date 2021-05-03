Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

PTVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

