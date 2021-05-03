Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

