Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $41.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $336,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,523.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,867 shares of company stock valued at $36,539,481. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

