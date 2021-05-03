PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFLT opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

