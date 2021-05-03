KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLN. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

