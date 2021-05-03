Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. Issued By Cormark (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

