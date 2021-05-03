Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$129.00.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$119.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$74.84 and a one year high of C$123.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.99.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

