Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,226,596.93. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $447,789.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

