CSFB Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.96.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

