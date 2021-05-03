Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$19.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,837,721.60. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, with a total value of C$68,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,370. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

