Fastly (FSLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.69.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,450 shares of company stock worth $25,601,281. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.