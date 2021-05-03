Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

