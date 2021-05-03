Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.03 million. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.21 on Monday. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

