Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

