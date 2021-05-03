Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.31.

DAC opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

