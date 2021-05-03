BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

BTBIF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

