Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $654.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

