Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE:AMC opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

