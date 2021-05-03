Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.50 on Monday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

