TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,128,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after buying an additional 139,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

