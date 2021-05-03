Desjardins Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

