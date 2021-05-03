The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 6,800” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,715 ($100.80) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,273.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,581.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of £101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 35.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.