Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 775

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 698 ($9.12).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 808.80 ($10.57) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 817.80 ($10.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 699.79. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

