Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

BSVN stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Bank7 has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bank7 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

