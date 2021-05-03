Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.15 ($74.29).

NEM opened at €62.00 ($72.94) on Monday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a fifty-two week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €56.39 and a 200-day moving average of €58.79.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

