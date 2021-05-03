ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. ASOS has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

