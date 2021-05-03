BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. BayCom has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BayCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BayCom in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

