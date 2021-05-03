PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

