Zacks Investment Research Lowers JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JSR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of JSR stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JSR (JSCPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.